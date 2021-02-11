STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government eases restrictions on departmental spending

According to the fresh order, for all expenditures up to Rs 1 crore, within delegated power of secretary or head of the department; prior relaxation from the finance department is not required. 

Published: 11th February 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has eased restrictions, which were put on its expenditures after the coronavirus pandemic crisis aggravated in July.  After a review of the outbreak and its impact on economic conditions, the finance department on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to ‘streamline the process of expenditure proposals’ made by the various departments.

According to the fresh order, for all expenditures up to Rs 1 crore, within delegated power of secretary or head of the department; prior relaxation from the finance department is not required.   If the expenditure proposal is for more than `1 crore, the competent authority—secretary or HoD, will place a cabinet note directly before the council of ministers through the concerned minister. The officials will not need to send the cabinet note to the finance, law, and planning department to seek their ‘views’ anymore. 

The order says if the proposal having financial implication upto Rs 1 crore, not within delegated power of secretary or head of the department (HoD) but the finance department, the competent authority will continue to send the proposal to the finance department for concurrence as per the procedure.
“Finance department, after examination of the proposal, may accord expenditure sanction in case of proposals upto Rs one crore and allow relaxation,” says the order.

In case, the expenditure proposal is for more than Rs 1 crore, for which the power is not delegated with the secretary or head of the department but the finance department, the order says, “Department may obtain the approval of the finance department on file and prepare a cabinet note for placing the matter before the council of minister for obtaining relaxation. Such cabinet notes need not be sent to the finance, planning, and law department to seek their views” 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the finance department, in July had ordered all expenses to be authorised by his department as most expenses were to be focused on fighting the pandemic. In September, the department had withdrawn the said directive, which allowed all department heads or administrative secretaries to incur expenditures as per the budget. However, within a week, the curb was reintroduced given the pressure on resources and for better cash management to deal with the pandemic crisis.

As per the latest order, if a matter requires approval from the council of minister irrespective of the amount, the department will follow the usual procedure. “Seek comments from the finance, law, and planning department. Place the matter before the council of minister for approval as well as relaxation of the expenditure proposed to be incurred as per existing procedure,” reads the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
departmental spending
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp