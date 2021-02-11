Republic Day violence: Dead farmer’s kin moves HC for SIT investigation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi’s ITO during the protesting farmers’ tractor parade on the Republic Day, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the incident.

The petition, which is likely to be listed for hearing on Thursday, is filed by deceased Navreet Singh’s grandfather who has sought enforcement of his right to fair investigation and justice as well as the right to know the truth about his grandson’s death.

According to the police, the man had died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour from the pre-agreed route for the march. The police had claimed that the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned.

However, the petition said that as per eye-witness accounts reported in the media, Navreet was driving his tractor past the Andhra Education Society in New Delhi, and he was allegedly shot by policemen, due to which he lost control of his tractor which thereafter collided with some barricades and overturned.

The plea, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover, Soutik Banerjee, Mannat Tipnis and Devika Tulsiani, sought for a court appointed and court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising police officers with a demonstrably impeccable record of professional integrity, honesty and efficiency, to carry out time bound investigation into the death of petitioner Hardeep Singh’s grandson Navreet.

It also sought a direction that the SIT shall file periodic status reports to ensure a time bound court monitored investigation.