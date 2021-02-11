Sri Sri was quite chilled out: Salil Acharya

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Had Salil Acharya not got his break with a radio channel, perhaps he would have pursued a career in Economics, the subject he graduated in from Sri Venkateshwara, Delhi University.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:35 AM

Sahil Acharya with Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut during their Rangoon (2017) film promotions; with Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh on B4U TV show, Star Stop

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Had Salil Acharya not got his break with a radio channel, perhaps he would have pursued a career in Economics, the subject he graduated in from Sri Venkateshwara, Delhi University. “I initially planned to join the London School of Economics, but destiny had different plans. Radio Mirchi, a new entrant in the field at that time, was hiring people for Mumbai. I auditioned too, just for fun, and got selected. Since the salary was good and Mumbai an attraction, I took it up. The year was 2002,” says Acharya.

The next year, Acharya won a modelling hunt (AXN Hot and Wild), and life took a different turn altogether. Today, he has firmly ensconced his position in the entertainment industry. “The last two decades I have been an RJ, a VJ, an actor in TV serials and movies, launched my production house in 2015, and turned podcaster last year. I love everything I have done, and wouldn’t have it any other way,” he says.

Saili Acharya

Moving to Mumbai
Unlike the tale of many stars, Acharya didn’t go to Mumbai looking for a job; Radio Mirchi scouted him. “They paid me well, so I was not struggling, and things moved really quickly from one thing to another, especially fame on TV. Initially, Ye Meri Life Hai (2004) happened on Sony and then came Kasautii Zindagi Kay. It took everyone by surprise, but my family accepted it when they saw me happy doing my work,” he says.

An Ace Podcaster
As a podcaster with Spotify Original podcast #offscriptwithsalil, Acharya has had an “exquisite experience, considering the guests and the reach” so far. A couple of weeks ago, his podcast figured as the top Indian podcast trending in over 80 countries. “It was in competition with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast. So, I was pretty chuffed,” he says.

So far, #offscriptwithsalil has interviewed 49 people, including Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, author Amish Tripathi, actresses Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Jennifer Winget and singer Armaan Malik. Did he find any guest interaction particularly interesting? “So many! Suresh Raina was a revelation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Gaur Gopal Das were so chilled out, Chetan Bhagat was hilarious, Prajakta Koli and Ashish Chanchlani cracked me up and my favourites, Taapsee and Swara, breathed fire. So, I cannot pick one.”

Careful on content
Acharya launched his own production house SS Productions around five years ago. “I was creating content for Jet Airways, and wanted control over what was being said or written,” he says, adding his company soon forayed into digital content, ad films, and corporate advertisements with clients ranging from cookery brands to financial and automation brands. “As we speak, we are getting ready to shoot a corporate advertisement in Sydney, Australia. It gives me immense pride that we could execute all this in the pandemic,” says Acharya.

Other Interests
Eating, exercising and reading — not fiction, but autobiographies of successful people as “they make me happy and inspire me no end. Now, I am reading Elon Musk’s story.”

Delhi vs Mumbai
“Delhi is my home. I have very fond memories of the food, the momos at Dilli Haat, the chaat and kebabs in south Delhi and the biting cold weather. I have spent an equal amount of time in both the cities, 21 years in Delhi and almost 20 years in Mumbai. Both have a special place in my heart.”
 

