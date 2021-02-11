Sub cities get big share in development-based budget 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved its ‘sustainable development-oriented budget’ with an outlay of Rs 6,738 crore in which it has earmarked a whopping Rs 2,326 crore for infrastructure development in sub cities—Narela, Dwarka, and Rohini.

The officials said that most emphasis would be on the development of civic amenities in Narela.

Narela is the third urban extension project in the national capital planned by the authority after Rohini and Dwarka sub city projects in the 1980s. However, it didn’t get the desired response due to lack of infrastructure and seamless public transport connectivity.

Thousands of residential units are still unsold despite efforts by the land owning agency. “ Nearly 35 per cent of the budget has been provided for the development of land and physical infrastructure facilities— roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines and drainage mainly in the sub cities of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini under development,” said an DDA official.

“A concept plan for development of Narela sub city for its vacant or available land usage is being prepared by a consultant and its report is expected by March,” said the statement from DDA. As per the statement, DDA is committed to provide Rs 1,000 crore in a phased manner for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor for which it had made a provision of Rs 400 crores.