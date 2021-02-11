Turnout touches 80 per cent as over 14.7K vaccinated in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Wednesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest number of people vaccinated in a day since the start of the exercise.

The national capiral recorded 127 fresh Covid-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 10,884, a day after no coronavirus fatality was registered in the national capital. Senior officials said the number of vaccination centres will be increased from the present 183 to 265 from February 11.

“Today, 14,743 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said. The target set for Wednesday was 18,300, and the turnout was 80 per cent. On Tuesday, the corresponding figures were 12,717.

Besides, healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago.

The zero single-day death was reported on Tuesday after nearly nine months. With the latest figures, the infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,387 and the death toll mounted to 10,884, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health departmen. The active cases tally on Wednesday stood at 1,046, according to the bulletin.

The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.19 per cent, authorities said. These new 127 cases came out of the 66,803 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 44,878 RT-PCR tests and 21,925 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.