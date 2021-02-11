Yogi has sensed defeat because of farmers’ stir, says AAP leader

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sanjay Singh on Wednesday hit out the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleging that rules of polls are being changed because Yogi Adityanath has sensed his defeat in the upcoming Panchayat elections due to the farmers agitation.

Singh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted the memories of many ‘Andolan Jivi’ or freedom fighters of the country. “By using the word ‘Andolanjivi’, PM Modi has not only reduced the stature of his post but also insulted the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and scores of the other freedom fighters. You (Modi) after coming to power have become ‘Bhashad Jivi’ and ‘Jumla Jivi’, ” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Singh.

AAP which is contesting Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh this year is hoping to make an entry and establish organizational strength in the largest state of the country before the state assembly polls next year. Singh said that rattled by farmer’s protest the BJP has taken a U-turn and decided that Zilla Panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh will not happen under party symbols.

“Yogi Adityanath government has realised that the farmers are the key voters in Panchayat election and they will throw BJP out of UP. If farm laws are so much pro-farmer then why is the Yogi government scared to hold panchayat election in the party symbol?” said Singh. AAP has announced that it will fight elections on all the seats in the Panchayat elections.