Singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds  

According to the FIR, Choudhary collected money from the complainant on several occasions citing various emergencies, police said. 

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges of alleged misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered against them on Wednesday as per a complaint by Pawan Chawla, the director of P&M Movies Pvt. Ltd, a firm engaged in the business of celebrity management and events, they said. 
According to the FIR, Choudhary approached Chawla in March 2018 through a common friend after her exit from a popular reality show and showed a keen interest to work with the firm to get financial stability. An artist-management agreement was executed between them in 2018. 

According to the FIR, Choudhary collected money from the complainant on several occasions citing various emergencies, police said.  In January 2020, another artist-management agreement was executed between Choudhary and Chawla during which she had tallied the entire loan accounts rendered by the complainant and their associates and confirmed that `3.5 crore was pending from her side, the FIR said. Chawla also alleged that he was intimidated by Choudhary when he asked her to clear the outstanding loan amount. 

Accused of opening  new branch
Pawan Chawla, director of a celebrity management and event firm, has alleged that he got to know in March 2020 that the accused Sapna Choudhary had opened a branch office of his company in Gurugram and had also involved one of his employees in the venture 

