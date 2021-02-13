Creative ode to kitchen spices

By Express News Service

Curator and art writer Georgina Maddox’s latest exhibition at Art Centrix Space gallery brings the narratives of spices to the gallery. Titled Peppery Soliloquies, the mixed media show features works of 10 artists – Arunkumar H G, Karol Antao, Vasundhara Tewari Broota, Lavanya Mani, Kishore Chakraborty, Chetan Mevada, Damini Choudhari, Meghna Patpatia and Khanjan Dalal. “The stories of spices have interested me since a long time now.

While studying trade routes and spices in college, the historical information stayed with me, and the idea took shape when Monica Jain, Director of Art Centrix Space approached me,” says Maddox, in a conversation with The Morning Standard. According to Jain, peppery stories, grandmas’ recipes, aromas, whiffs of spices — the all too familiar took on a new importance during the pandemic. “While eating out was always flavourful, it’s the fragrance of home that became more fulfilling and enticing even as the aromas of distant lands became a distant memory.

Art is always connected to life, what we see, observe and feel. Artists remain very sensitive and connected to the earth, to feelings, thoughts, influences, life, situations, and society, as reflected in their work. This exhibition, while incorporating diverse thoughts of the same concept, also reflects how artworks became more individualistic due to the pandemic.” she says. The exhibition is also multilayered in nature, explains Maddox, which one understands while viewing the historical narratives, emotions, tastes, rituals, associations and aromas of many ingredients on display.

“There are reflections on medicinal quality, erotic aspects and mythological nature of spices, among others in the show,” she says. Karl Antao brings to fore the erotic nature of spices. In his artwork, two recumbent flower pots morph into seed like structures and then pods of a flowering garlic plant. For him, garlic is an interesting spice-root, because it is an aphrodisiac with medical properties. “I related it to the gift or space that Mother Nature offers the act of multiplying, reproducing which may bear fruits or not from the fusing of pollens, but sets a stage of happiness and consent with respect,” says the artist.

For Lavanya Mani, the historical aspect of colonial power dynamics and trade takes centrestage. The artist works extensively with traditional craft and textile techniques of kalamkari, embroidery, tie and dye, appliqué, batik, etc. in conjunction with painting on cloth. At the show, she questions the ‘Orient’, and also re-contextualises Victorian travellers’ stories through her view of discovering dyemaking. Kishore Chakraborty explores the flavour of spice through the colour red.

“A disillusioned Marxist and a typical Bengali I have enough masala (spice) in my life, where politics is an inhabitable legacy that we inherit by birth.” says the artist, adding, “It ensnares our very existence and marks its presence through each quantum of thoughts.” Maddox points out that Covid- 19 made people look inward. “Many people including the artists returned to the kitchen. And here where the self-reflection took place,” she signs off.