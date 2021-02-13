Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on R-Day 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate and ascertain the scene of events that unfolded there on Republic Day during the farmer’s tractor parade, said police officials.

Before Red Fort, the investigating team took Sidhu and Singh to the routes that they took to enter the national capital and reach the Red Fort, said an official. The team will inspect the site to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, what happened, how the activities and other things such as clashes and violence unfolded at the Red Fort on January 26 when the violence broke out and religious flags were unfurled by the protestors including the accused.

According to police, Sidhu was a prominent player behind the violence. He instigated youngsters with his provocative speeches even when he was hiding from the law. He was arrested on February 9 from Haryana's Karnal bypass by a Special Cell team led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav. On Tuesday, he was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court.

Sidhu and Singh were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 on them, respectively. Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiyarpur. Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh each on other absconding prime suspects —Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Gurjant Singh, Buta Singh—in the Red Fort violence case.

Violent clashes broke out at ITO and Red Fort on January 26 when thousands of farmers with tractors entered the city deviating from the scheduled route given to them by the Delhi Police. Over 500 police personnel and about 10 farmers were injured in the clashes while one protestor died.

Three more arrested in Burari case

Three men have been arrested in connection with the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in north Delhi’s Burari area on Republic day, police said on Saturday. The accused - Sukhmeet Singh, Gundeep Singh and Harvinder Singh - were identified with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation.

Sukhmeet and Gundeep are residents of Hari Nagar in west Delhi while Harvinder is a resident of Libaspur area. The police have arrested 14 people so far in connection with the violence in Burari.