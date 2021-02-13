Maa Anandmayee Marg to go signal-free

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed an ‘Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Connectivity Plan’ to decongest the 5.5-km-long Maa Anandmayee Marg from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. The stretch witnesses unending traffic woes due to congested road, poor geometrical design and lack of crossings for pedestrians.

The main aim of this redevelopment plan is to decongest traffic on the stretch and provide a smooth and hassle-free commute. The PWD has also floated a tender for consultancy services for ground study of traffic, intersections, mid-intersections, influence zones, vehicles using the road, waiting time, design of the roads, and analysing pedestrians and non-motor vehicles lanes.

Maa Anandmayee Marg starts from Kalkaji Mandir on Outer Ring Road connects to the MB Road at the Lal Kuan T-point. According to sources, the entire 5.5-km stretch will be made signal-free and ‘U-turns’ will be provided at important points such as Govindpuri Metro Station and Okhla ESIC Hospital. The width of the roads will be increased and beautified with plants, shrubs and designer street lights. Separate lanes will be constructed for pedestrians with disabled-friendly footpath and cycle lanes.

The Corridor will provide a major relief to commuters coming from Govindpuri, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, C Lal Chowk, Okhla Phase-I, II and II, Tehkhand and Tukghlakbad village. It will also ensure hassle-free travel and improve connectivity to Noida, Badarpur, Airport and other places.

The civil work for the project is expected to start soon, said an official. Notably, this redevelopment plan is one of the long-pending projects of the PWD. It was proposed earlier also but could not pick up the pace due to various reasons. PWD will also analyse and study the corridor in the perspective of its upcoming projects, Phase IV of Delhi Metro and others.

Underpass near Crown Plaza

An underpass or flyover has also been proposed at the intersection of Maa Anandmaywee Marg and the Okhla Estate Road near the Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (DITE) and Crown Plaza hotel. The Delhi Traffic Police has sent a proposal to the PWD for an underpass at this point