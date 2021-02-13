STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch

Delhi Police denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:48 AM

Delhi Police

Delhi Police will be investigating that case. (Image: Twitter/Delhi Police)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the fifth accused was arrested in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man allegedly by a group of men in outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area, police on Saturday said the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

The deceased, Rinku Sharma, worked as a lab technician, and since the incident police personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said that the case has now been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.

According to police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and the accused men were attending a birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini.

They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left.

The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.

ALSO READ: No communal angle, business feud led to Bajrang Dal youth’s murder, says Delhi Police

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks.

A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said on Thursday.

Sharma's brother Mannu (19), however, alleged that Rinku Sharma was killed as he was actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.

So far, Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

