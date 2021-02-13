MCD budget proposes Rs 1.5-crore fund to councillors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will allot a provisional fund of Rs 1.5 crore each to the councillors to take up development works in their respective wards in the year 2021-22. The decision was announced by Leader of the House, Yogesh Verma, during the budget presentation of the civic body on Friday.

The North MCD had earlier placed a proposal to hike the councillor development fund from Rs 25 lakh to Rs Rs 1.5 crore but it was objected by the Delhi government and insisted the civic body to suspend it in view of the coronavirus-hit economy and the corporation’s weak financial situation.

The budget session on Friday saw the civic body deciding to take action against stray animals. The House leader also said in the speech that the corporation is making use of school premises to facilitate ATM or small bank branch outside the schools. In view of the increasing pollution in Delhi, e-bikes will be arranged for the convenience of the public at important locations. Also, Goparali-cow dung and crop residue (Parali) would be used as fuel for cremation of bodies.

The construction of multi-level parking-cum-commercial project Omaxe Chowk is going on in full swing, he said. The work is expected to be over by July 2022. The civic body has also presented new amnesty schemes under which the scheme of 2020 would be extended for residents of unauthorised colonies.

Also, amnesty scheme would be extended for godowns situated in rural and urban villages of Rohini, Narela and Civil Lines zone by waiving property tax. Also a general amnesty scheme for complete waiver of interest and penalty on all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of North MCD has been brought in. The civic body has also decided to regularise the sanitation workers in a phased manner.