Amit Shah should resign over rising crimes in Delhi: AAP on Mangolpuri murder

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should immediately resign taking moral responsibility for the Mangolpuri murder.

After coming under attack from the BJP, which has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party of being silent on the killing, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused Shah and his party of doing politics over the issue.

"The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are conspiring atrocities against Hindus for their political benefits. The home minister is answerable for all these crimes. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that he take the responsibility for these crimes and immediately resign," said Bhardwaj.

As per the power arrangement in the national capital, police are directly under the control of the Union Home Ministry. Meanwhile, politics on the issue has heated with BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra jumping into the matter and the BJP accusing Kejriwal of showing bias on the issue. However, police have denied any communal angle into the killing and five people have been arrested so far in connection with the crime.