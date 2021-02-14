STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of its eighth and ninth phase of reopening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed final-year PhD students to return to the campus.

While the "9B students" (day-scholars), who have to submit their theses on or before June 30, are allowed to enter the campus from Monday, PhD scholars residing in the hostels will be allowed to return from February 22, a notification dated February 12 said.

The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.

The B and C gates of the campus towards Saraswati Puram will also be opened for central school students and their parents during the school opening and closing times, it said.

Earlier, JNU had allowed fourth-semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the seventh phase of reopening.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university has also partially resumed services.

