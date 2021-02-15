Republic Day violence: As law and order situation improves in Delhi, CRPF withdraws nodal officers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After considering law and order situation in Delhi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has withdrawn all its nodal officers deployed in the national capital.

The CRPF, which has contributed the majority of additional troops sent to Delhi, has asked officers to join back to their respective posts.

These officers who were deployed after January 26 violence, were performing duty as nodal officers to maintain law and order situation. They were deployed after Delhi Police requested for paramilitary forces to control on ground mob situation.

Officers of ranks of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), equivalent to the Additional Commissioner in Delhi and Commandant who is equivalent to Deputy Commissioner of Police were deployed in Delhi.

According to a recent letter, CRPF has said the decision has been taken after law and order has been improved in Delhi.

"Since law and order situation in Delhi has been improved, hence as desired by competent authority, DIGs, Commandants and other officers deployed by the headquarters as nodal officer for law and order deployment dated 26/1/2021 and 29/1/2021 are now withdrawn," CRPF said in a letter.

This aside, CRPF has clarified that other unit heads will continue to supervise and coordinate in their respective units.

Last week, CRPF DG had gone to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament, though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed. Also, Commissioner of Police, Delhi held a meeting with top police officials to review deployment in the national capital.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs had extended deployment of 31 Central Reserve Police Force companies including 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies for Delhi-NCR, in view of farmers' protests.

Earlier, the Centre had extended deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force till February 4 to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad.