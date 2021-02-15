STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for duping CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter in Delhi

The chief minister's daughter was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 by one of the four accused, who had approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform.

Published: 15th February 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, police said on Monday. She was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 by one of the four accused, who had approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale.

Sajid, 26, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, Kapil, 18, and Manvinder Singh, 25), hailing from Mathura—were arrested from the Bharatpur-Mathura border with the help of technical surveillance, police said.
However, the main accused identified as Waris (25) is still on the run, they said. 

“The three worked on commission basis for Waris. Manvinder got multiple bank accounts opened for Kapil and Sajid using fake documents, for which he received a commission. The cheated amount was transferred to Waris’ account,” the officer said.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account. 

The man sent a QR code and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions, a senior police officer said.

The man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again Rs 14,000 got deducted from her account when she scanned the QR code. 

