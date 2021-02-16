STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 immunisation drive: 14,965 beneficiaries receive vaccine shots in Delhi

The overall turnout was about 55 per cent in 268 vaccination centres of the national capital. The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week.

Published: 16th February 2021 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine

A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said.

The overall turnout was about 55 per cent in 268 vaccination centres of the national capital.

The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week.

On Saturday, 1,856 healthcare workers got their second dose after receiving the first shot on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive.

The turnout for the second dose on Saturday was about 43 per cent.

On Monday, 14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

As many as 4,571 healthcare workers got the first dose and 2,191 the second shot.

Also, 8,203 frontline workers got their first jabs on Monday, a senior official in the health department said.

"Seven cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported," he said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) healthcare workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

According to doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and the second dose began to given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on the third scheduled day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

"On February 12, as many as 14,843 people were administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department had said.

Delhi recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent.

PTI KND According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, 6,25,158 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated.

According to data shared by authorities, the district-wise distribution of seven AEFI cases on Monday was -- New Delhi three, Central Delhi, Shahdara, South East Delhi and West Delhi one each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID vaccine drive
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp