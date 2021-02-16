STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC grants bail to UAPA accused after police fail to file charge-sheet

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted default bail to Raj Kumar alias Lovepreet on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Published: 16th February 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to an accused arrested under the charges of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after Delhi Police failed to file a charge-sheet in the stipulated period of investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted default bail to Raj Kumar alias Lovepreet on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

The Court observed that the fact that the charge-sheet has not been filed within the extended period despite the fact that the sanction dated November 3, 2020, was received in the Office of CP, Delhi and DCP, Headquarters on November 5, 2020, and November 6, 2020, respectively.

"In view of the aforementioned facts and the legal position, I am of the view that the petitioner was entitled to default bail even on November 11, 2020," the Court said in its February 11 order.

Lovepreet's advocates Rajiv Mohan, Tara Narula and Lakshya Gupta submitted that period of initial 90 days and extended period of investigation granted vide order dated November 9, 2020, expired on November 11, 2020, however, till that date charge-sheet was not filed. Hence, the petitioner moved an application for default bail under Section 167 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which was dismissed by learned Special Judge vide order dated November 17, 2020, on the ground of maintainability.

The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking an extension of the investigation period on November 11, 2020, which was allowed vide order dated November 10, 2020, and the period to conclude the investigation was extended upto November 30, 2020.

The counsel of the accused submitted that the order of extension was passed as there was active concealment of facts before the Trial Court and hence, it was non-est in the eyes of law. In the circumstances when the extension order was not a valid order and police were required to file a charge-sheet on November 11, 2020, which they did not file. Hence, the right of default bail accrued on the accused on November 11, 2020, the counsel said.

Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case on June 16, 2020. The Police arrested Lovepreet on June 18 and he was remanded to police custody for a period of three days following which he was remanded to judicial custody and was lodged in Mandoli Jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police UAPA
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp