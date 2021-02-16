North MCD okays factory licenses on confirmed plots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To create more employment opportunities and utilisation of existing industrial infrastructure, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved the factory license on all floors in confirmed plotted industrial areas in its jurisdiction.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday informed that the North MCD has approved granting of factory license on all floors for medium, light and service industries only where the building plan is already available for ground floor as pre-existing norms.

He said that any industrial unit holder can apply for the factory license through an online application process on the official website of the municipal corporation. “This demand has been made for a long time by the representatives of the industrial area, which has been fulfilled by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation today,” he said.

“With the approval of the factory license on all floors, more employment opportunities will be created and the building of self-reliant India will get more strength,” added the Mayor.