NSUI stages protest over activist Disha Ravi's arrest in 'Toolkit' case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged an agitation here against the arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi and alleged the central government is “flirting with fascistic techniques” to quell democratic protests in the country.

The members of the students’ wing of the Congress raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police for the “authoritarian crackdown on activists and supporters of the farmers’ agitation”.

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan alleged the activist was arrested and brought to Delhi without a transit warrant.

“This government flirting with fascistic techniques of quelling democratic protests is nothing new. By waging a war against the students and youth of India, Modi’s authoritarian face has once again come out,” the student leader said.