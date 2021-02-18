STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NSUI stages protest over activist Disha Ravi's arrest in 'Toolkit' case

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan alleged the activist was arrested and brought to Delhi without a transit warrant.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain NSUI activists during the protest.

Police detain NSUI activists during the protest. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged an agitation here against the arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi and alleged the central government is “flirting with fascistic techniques” to quell democratic protests in the country.

The members of the students’ wing of the Congress raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police for the “authoritarian crackdown on activists and supporters of the farmers’ agitation”.

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan alleged the activist was arrested and brought to Delhi without a transit warrant.

“This government flirting with fascistic techniques of quelling democratic protests is nothing new. By waging a war against the students and youth of India, Modi’s authoritarian face has once again come out,” the student leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSUI Disha Ravi Delhi Police
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp