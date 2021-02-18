STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rail Roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, three other stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Thursday to inform the closure of entry and exit at these four stations.

Published: 18th February 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro resumes services on Red Line in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at Tikri Border, one of the epicentres of the farmers' agitation, were shut on Thursday by DMRC authorities in view of the security situation.

The Tikri Border metro station is just near the farmers' protest site.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Thursday to inform the closure of entry and exit at these four stations.

"Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed," it tweeted.

The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the "rail roko" (rail blockade) called by the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand of repealing the legislation.

The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests rail roko agitation Delhi Metro DMRC Tikri Border
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp