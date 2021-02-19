STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aid distribution to labourers streamlined by AAP: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government expedited the process of disbursing claims to 488 construction workers, granting Rs 3.18 crore under various schemes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM and Labour Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday distributed financial aid to construction workers under the Aam Aadmi Party government's welfare scheme. The Delhi government expedited the process of disbursing claims to 488 construction workers, granting Rs 3.18 crore under various schemes. 

"The labour department has streamlined the way funds are disbursed. Disbursements and aid used to get stuck due to red tapes, but the Delhi government has expedited this entire process for the benefit of its people," said Sisodia at a function organised at Delhi secretariat. 

Sisodia reviewed and eased the grant-giving process for construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. While 181 beneficiaries received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 beneficiaries received claims under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 beneficiaries under the pension scheme.

“Every construction worker of Delhi should have the confidence that their government stands with them in the times of need. People of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government,” added Sisodia.

According to the government, the process for getting benefit of welfare scheme is “just a call away” as applicant just needs to call 1076 and a person from the department will pay a home visit to finalise the documentation process. Once the filing is complete, the applicant will receive a message that their registration is completed.

