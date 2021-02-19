Unnao deaths: AAP flays Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, demands to shift survivor to Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched an offensive against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the mysterious deaths of two girls in Unnao district.

Three minor girls were found unconscious in a field on Wednesday evening. After being rushed to a hospital, two of them were declared brought dead while one remained in critical condition.

Sensing an opportunity to attack the Uttar Pradesh government, the AAP demanded that the girl - undergoing treatment in Kanpur - should be airlifted and brought to Delhi for treatment. It also said that the Arvind Kejriwal government is ready to bear the cost of her treatment.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also UP in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, said that incidents of heinous crimes against women are increasing under the rule of Chief Minister Adityanath. "This is a very big incident. But the state government and police are once again trying to brush this aside like just another issue. The Uttar Pradesh Police is issuing statements which make no sense. They are trying to make the death of two girls look like suicide by poisoning but without completing any investigation," said Singh.

AAP has been continuously attacking the Yogi government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in the past few months. Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is the Dalit face of the AAP, said he will visit the victim's house to express condolences on Friday.

Gautam, in-charge of party’s campaign for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls slated to be held next month, demanded that the surviving girl should be brought to Delhi for better treatment. "Yogi Adityanath should resign if he is unable to maintain law and order situation in the state," said Gautam.

"This incident is just heart-wrenching. Delhi will take care of all the cost of treatment of the surviving girl in the national capital. The culprits behind this incident should be punished quickly and the case put in a fast-track court," said the AAP leader.