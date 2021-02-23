STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia students stage protest; demand reopening of campus, resumption of physical classes

The varsity administration, however, maintained that a decision in this regard will be taken by the Executive Council (EC) after consultations with all stakeholders.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of Jamia Millia Islamia students staged a protest outside the campus here on Monday demanding the reopening of the university which has been closed since last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity administration, however, maintained that a decision in this regard will be taken by the Executive Council (EC) after consultations with all stakeholders.

The students raised slogans demanding that the varsity should proceed with phase-wise reopening like the Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A larger group of students had staged a protest last week questioning the university's decision to keep the campus shut when other educational institutions were reopening with COVID-19 protocols.

A senior Delhi Police official said a group of around 20 students gathered outside the JMI campus demanding reopening of the varsity.

"They wanted the university administration to resume classes, canteen and library. They staged a protest and left after a while. Nobody was detained," he said.

According to the university spokesperson, "Views of all stakeholders, including students and parents, will be taken into consideration before a decision on reopening the campus is taken by the EC, the highest decision making body of the varsity".

"A large number of students and parents already wrote to the university administration, saying online teaching should continue as the environment is still not conducive for offline classes considering the COVID-19 cases and discovery of the South African and Brazilian mutant strains of coronavirus in the country" he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp