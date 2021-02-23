STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia launches month-long drive for registration of construction workers in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced the launch of a month-long mega registration drive for construction workers to help them avail of government benefits. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced the launch of a month-long mega registration drive for construction workers to help them avail of government benefits. 

Sisodia, who is also the labour minister, said there are 10 lakh construction workers in the national capital out of which, 1.31 lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Around 80,000 workers are in the process of getting registered. Through the mega registration drive, over eight lakh more workers will be duly registered, he said.

“Registration camps will be organised at 45 sites across Delhi, which includes 29 government schools and 16 major construction sites,” Sisodia said.

“Mobile units would be deployed in the districts to travel between different construction sites and register construction workers at the site itself so that workers don’t have to forego their daily wage. Delhi has 262 major ‘labour chowks’ where workers assemble in search of work,” he added.

“There are many workers whose registration has lapsed, and they have been duly informed about renewing their membership. The registration camps will operate from February 22 to March 22, Monday to Friday from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. 

​“Construction workers can also get themselves registered using the government’s doorstep delivery service. They need to call 1076 and the concerned personnel will contact them,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp