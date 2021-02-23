Manish Sisodia launches month-long drive for registration of construction workers in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced the launch of a month-long mega registration drive for construction workers to help them avail of government benefits.

Sisodia, who is also the labour minister, said there are 10 lakh construction workers in the national capital out of which, 1.31 lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Around 80,000 workers are in the process of getting registered. Through the mega registration drive, over eight lakh more workers will be duly registered, he said.

“Registration camps will be organised at 45 sites across Delhi, which includes 29 government schools and 16 major construction sites,” Sisodia said.

“Mobile units would be deployed in the districts to travel between different construction sites and register construction workers at the site itself so that workers don’t have to forego their daily wage. Delhi has 262 major ‘labour chowks’ where workers assemble in search of work,” he added.

“There are many workers whose registration has lapsed, and they have been duly informed about renewing their membership. The registration camps will operate from February 22 to March 22, Monday to Friday from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

​“Construction workers can also get themselves registered using the government’s doorstep delivery service. They need to call 1076 and the concerned personnel will contact them,” he added.