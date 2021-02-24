STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows home quarantine for UK returned family

The family of four members including two children, are UK citizens who had arrived from England on February 20 and were quarantined at Hotel Vivanta situated at Dwarka, the plea said.

Published: 24th February 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed home quarantine of a UK returned family of four members, including two kids.

Earlier they have been put in seven days of institutional quarantine at a hotel near the airport after travelling from the UK, despite testing negative for Covid-19.

The bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh issued directions saying that there is a lack of clarity in the concern notification. The bench also directed to Delhi Government to instruct the Delhi Airport authority to prominently display related standard operating procedure (SOP) issued in this regard.

On Tuesday, the bench had sought response from the Ministries of Civil Aviation, External Affairs, Delhi Government and others in a plea seeking the release of four persons, including two children, from institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: New COVID-19 strains detected in India, UK strain highly transmissible, says PGIMER director

Lawyer Ganesh Chand Sharma representing the petitioner family had told the court that despite the negative report of the petitioner family who is having kids of six-year-old and three-year-old of age have been kept in institutional quarantine illegally and unlawfully.

The family of four members including two children, are UK citizens who had arrived from England on February 20 and were quarantined at Hotel Vivanta situated at Dwarka, the plea said.

According to the plea, the family had undergone a COVID-19 test and they were issued a fit-to-fly certificate before starting from the UK by the concerned authorities. The family again tested negative after arriving at Delhi airport. Despite the negative reports family was sent to the institutional quarantine forcibly and put in illegal confinement.

Advocate Ganesh Chand Sharma told the court that the UK passenger guidelines published on the Delhi airport website say the institutional quarantine is not mandatory for all passengers arriving from the UK, but only for passengers who test positive for coronavirus.

The lawyer also submitted that the action was illegal as according to the guidelines published on the Delhi airport website, institutional quarantine was not mandatory for all the passengers arriving from the UK and was applicable only to those who tested positive for COVID-19.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court UK returned family COVID-19 home quarantine UK strain
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp