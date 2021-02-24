Despite Centre's nod, wary Delhiites reluctant to buy Patanjali's Coronil kit

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev’s Coronil kit, which is in the middle of a controversy over its approval by the Centre for the treatment of Covid-19, seems to have found only a few takers in the capital. Days after Baba Ramdev announced that the Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry, this correspondent spoke to several pharmacists and residents across the city to find out their take on India’s “first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine” against the Covid-19, as claimed by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute.

Baba Ramdev released Patanjali’s

Coronil tablets on February 19.

(File Photo)

“When the kit was launched as a booster, it was an instant hit. People were purchasing it, and in fact, we were running out of stock. But now that cases have come down, very few are turning up to buy the product. Also, many have already consumed it multiple times. They have a feeling that their immunity has improved, and there is no need for it,” said Pradeep Garg, a proprietor of Patanjali stores.

While Sunil Sarda, a senior citizen living in Vikas Puri, said he won’t opt for the kit unless his physician recommends it as he has high blood pressure. Whereas, Ganesh Kumar, a resident of East of Kailash, said he and his family members were regular users of Patanjali products and therefore, would purchase the kit soon. “A lot of people have recommended Coronil to me and asked to take the medicine instead of wearing masks or following Covid-19 rules.

However, I do not believe in taking medicines unless they are recommended by a doctor. Unfortunately, Ramdev isn’t a doctor,” said 58-year-old Renu Shukla, a resident of Greater Kailash. Renu Maurya, a teacher living in Laxmi Nagar, said: “I am not sure about using Coronil as it’s not recommended by any government institution yet. Also, coronavirus should be treated with any random medicine.”

Mrigank Shrivastava, a resident of Ghaziabad, raised similar doubts about the product. “I often ask my neighbourhood and relatives if there’s any drug available for Covid-19 treatment. I want to be absolutely certain about the medicine. I don’t want to take any risk,” she said.