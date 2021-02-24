STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Despite Centre's nod, wary Delhiites reluctant to buy Patanjali's Coronil kit

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Coronil kit, which is in the middle of a controversy over its approval by the Centre for the treatment of Covid-19, seems to have found only a few takers in the capital.  

Published: 24th February 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coronil Tablet

The Ayurvedic concoction was launched as a cure for Covid-19 by Baba Ramdev’s company. (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev’s Coronil kit, which is in the middle of a controversy over its approval by the Centre for the treatment of Covid-19, seems to have found only a few takers in the capital. Days after Baba Ramdev announced that the Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry, this correspondent spoke to several pharmacists and residents across the city to find out their take on India’s “first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine” against the Covid-19, as claimed by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute. 

Baba Ramdev released Patanjali’s
Coronil tablets on February 19.
(File Photo)

“When the kit was launched as a booster, it was an instant hit. People were purchasing it, and in fact, we were running out of stock. But now that cases have come down, very few are turning up to buy the product. Also, many have already consumed it multiple times. They have a feeling that their immunity has improved, and there is no need for it,” said Pradeep Garg, a proprietor of Patanjali stores.

While Sunil Sarda, a senior citizen living in Vikas Puri, said he won’t opt for the kit unless his physician recommends it as he has high blood pressure. Whereas, Ganesh Kumar, a resident of East of Kailash, said he and his family members were regular users of Patanjali products and therefore, would purchase the kit soon. “A lot of people have recommended Coronil to me and asked to take the medicine instead of wearing masks or following Covid-19 rules.

However, I do not believe in taking medicines unless they are recommended by a doctor. Unfortunately, Ramdev isn’t a doctor,” said 58-year-old Renu Shukla, a resident of Greater Kailash. Renu Maurya, a teacher living in Laxmi Nagar, said: “I am not sure about using Coronil as it’s not recommended by any government institution yet. Also, coronavirus should be treated with any random medicine.”  

Mrigank Shrivastava, a resident of Ghaziabad, raised similar doubts about the product. “I often ask my neighbourhood and relatives if there’s any drug available for Covid-19 treatment. I want to be absolutely certain about the medicine. I don’t want to take any risk,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronil Kit Coronil Baba Ramdev
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp