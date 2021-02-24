STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Drainage system to keep Minto Bridge underpass afloat, make it 'water-logging free'

The PWD wants to conduct a conditional assessment study of the existing drainage near Minto Road before taking further action, said an official.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The solution could lie in a modified drainage system during the monsoon in the midst of low-lying areas near Minto Road.

The solution could lie in a modified drainage system during the monsoon in the midst of low-lying areas near Minto Road. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This monsoon, Delhi commuters won’t have to risk drowning to cross the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass. The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) plans to develop an “independent drainage” for the underpass to make it “water-logging free”.

Located in the heart of Delhi, the heritage bridge is infamous for water-logging, cave-ins and heavy congestion during the rains.

A 56-year-old man, Kundan Kumar, had died last year after his truck was submerged at the underpass. 

The PWD wants to conduct a conditional assessment study of the existing drainage near Minto Road before taking further action, said an official.

“The problem lies in the natural gradient of the land. The heritage bridge cannot also be easily re-engineered. Besides, the larger issue is Delhi’s choked and dysfunctional drainage system,” said a senior PWD official.

The solution could lie in a modified drainage system during the monsoon in the midst of low-lying areas near Minto Road. The PWD has also floated tenders for consultancy services for developing the independent system for the underpass. It will also conduct a detailed assessment of the existing drainage system at Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and its catchment areas and prepare a feasibility report.

The department has identified locations of the drainage system at the two areas where sewer lines of various measures exist. The selected consultancy will find out reasons for water -logging by studying rainfall, the Highest Flood Level (HFL) in the catchment area, the capacity of the existing pumping station and the proposed drainage system to avoid water logging in future.

Besides, the topographical survey of the catchment area of Minto Road (1 km) and DDU Marg (2 km) will also be conducted for determining stormwater/sewer discharge, the alignment and manhole locations. It will also include conditional assessment of the existing pipelines by specialized equipment.

Official sources said the consultancy work is targeted to be completed in three months after the award of work. The actual civil work is likely to be completed before the monsoon. Due to heavy water logging during the monsoons, the underpass is usually closed for traffic as DTC buses, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles get stuck. 

Clearing the water-logjam

PWD has floated tenders for consultancy services for making the Minto Road underpass and DDU Marg ‘water logging free’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minto Road PWD
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp