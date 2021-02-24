Elated with Gujarat debut, Aam Aadmi Party plans roadshow in Surat

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party made an impressive debut in local politics of Gujarat with significant victories in Surat municipality of which results were announced on Tuesday. Till late night, AAP was in the second in the Surat Municipal Corporation results with more than 20 seats.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor He will be holding a roadshow in Surat on February 26 to congratulate people of Gujarat on introducing “new politics” in the state.

AAP’s performance in Gujarat, where it was contesting for the first time, has taken many by surprise. AAP is not considered to have a huge grassroot presence in the state which has traditionally seen a two party setup.

A good debut in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened Kejriwal’s resolve of to expand the party outside Delhi.

Several senior leaders including AAP’s number two Manish Sisodia has been campaigning regularly in Gujarat.

AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said “the results show Congress is finished as principal opposition to BJP across the country and AAP is the alternative”.

“Aam Aadmi Party is at number two in Surat which has been a BJP stronghold. People of Gujarat are upset with BJP, they do not trust Congress. AAP has emerged as their only hope,” said Sisodia.

“We will raise public issues on the streets as well as in the House. AAP will keep on exposing the mismanagement of the BJP government” said Gulab Singh, co-incharge of AAP Gujarat.