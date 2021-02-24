STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People coming to Delhi from five states will have to show negative COVID-19 test result: Officials

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 12:16 PM

Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states, the Delhi government is likely to ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

They said an official order will be issued later in the day and it will be effective till March 15.

People travelling in flights, trains and buses from these states will have to produce negative test report before entering Delhi, they said.

Uttarakhand government mandates COVID-19 test for people arriving from five states

The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there.

Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry.

Rules tightened for international flyers coming to Delhi amid cases of mutant COVID-19 strains

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has gone up to 10,903 and the case tally rose to 6,38,173.

