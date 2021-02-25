STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3.4 lakh vaccinated in Delhi so far; 200 new COVID cases reported

Of these, more than 1.41 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.  

Published: 25th February 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

Image for representation only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 3.4 lakh beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving the jabs on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials. Of these, more than 1.41 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.  

On Wednesday, coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to nearly 18,600 beneficiaries in Delhi. Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said. On Tuesday, 20,466 beneficiaries received the jabs across 313 centres.

Till date, 1,41,392 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and 2,02,945 frontline workers also received the vaccine, as per the data shared by the officials. Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others. 

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 200 fresh cases and two new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent, authorities said. With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has grown to 10,905. On Monday, 145 cases and two fatalities were registered.

These new cases came out of the 56,168 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1,137 from 1,054 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

