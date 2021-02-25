81-year-old retired IFS officer shoots self to death in South Delhi’s Defence Colony

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer aged 81 years died by suicide on Wednesday at his house in South Delhi’s Defence Colony. The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet Sethi. He also left a suicide note saying he didn’t want to live any longer. According to the police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 7.25 am that a person had shot himself in a house in Defence Colony.

“The caller stated the victim was alive and needed an ambulance. Following this, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Colony police station rushed to spot with personnel,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The retired official was immediately moved to Moolchand Hospital for treatment, said the DCP, adding that the victim succumbed to injuries.

The police said their enquiries revealed that Sethi had got discharged on Tuesday from BL Kapoor hospital. “A suicide note was found during the investigation. Sethi is survived by his wife and two children. The police are ascertaining if the pistol used by him was a licensed weapon.

