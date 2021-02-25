STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Photographer Rakesh Sinha's ongoing exhibition 'Aks-e-Mausiqui' freezes time in black and white

Published: 25th February 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian classical dancer Sitara Devi

By Express News Service

A series of black and white images of distinct dancers and musicians across India by veteran photographer Rakesh Sinha form part of the ongoing exhibition, titled Aks-e-Mausiqui (Shadow of Music).

Organised by India International Centre, this collection of archival/ heritage portraits of leading Indian classical dancers and mus i c ians were snapped during their live performances.

These 16x20 inches bromide photographs are timeles s in nature as the photographer has captured the artistes seeped in their creativity. Often intimate and personal, the photographs capture a moment in time.

Stellar artistes such as Birju Maharaj, Kishori Amonkar, Sitara Devi, among others, are subjects in this show. “To capture the moving artists in various dance forms as well as the vocalists and instrumentalists, with available lights without disturbing the audience and the artistes, is very challenging,” says Sinha.

“I felt the real pleasure as I captured the artistes’ moods.” Lucknow-based Sinha has been photographing for over four decades now. His repertoire does not only include performances of dancers and musicians, but also that of theatre and literature personalities.

“As I was associated with several theatre/cultural organisations with the help of my elder brother since I was 16, I am able to understand the creativity of artistes from an early age,” he says.

TILL: February 28
AT: iicdelhi.in

