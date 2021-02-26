No scaling down of Delhi CM’s security: MHA

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before Arvind Kejriwal’s scheduled road show in Surat, sources in the AAP government alleged on Thursday that his security cover has been scaled down, a charge denied by the Union Home Ministry.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been given Z plus security by Delhi Police, which comprises pilots, escort, close protection team, home guards, searching team staff and others in the form of 47 plainclothes security personnel and 16 uniform personnel from CRPF,” said DCP Chenmoy Biswal, PRO, Delhi Police.

“The security cover provided to him remains unchanged and there has been no reduction in the security personnel provided to him,” added Biswal. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, however, demanded the central government to clarify the reasons behind the “petty decision” to reduce the security cover. Bhardwaj said the move comes two days after the AAP’s “grand” performance in Gujarat civic body polls.