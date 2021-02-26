STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea to open Nizamuddin Markaz: HC seeks Centre, Kejriwal government stand

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and the Delhi Police seeking their stand on the petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board.

coronavirus lockdown

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre, AAP government and the police on a plea seeking opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat was held and has been locked since March 31 last year.

The Board has contended that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

It has further contended that even if the premises was part of any criminal investigation or trial, keeping it "under lock as an out of bound area" was a "primitive method" of enquiry process.

An FIR has been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Delhi High Court Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat
