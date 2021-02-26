Trade union says no to today’s bandh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party associated Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) which is opposing the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) issued a statement that there will be no such protest in Delhi.

“We will register our protest but a ‘bandh’ is not the solution. We held a meeting with market unions and industry owners and it was unanimously decided not to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’,” said Brijesh Goyal , Chairman of the CTI.

During the call given by CAIT around 40,000 trade associations have extended their support to the call for the Bharat Bandh. Dharnas will take place across the country in over 1,500 towns and cities across states.

Goyal further said provisions like arrest of traders and cancellation of their GST number should be withdrawn. “We will continue to oppose these black laws and on Friday we will stage protests at more than 100 markets. Soon, we will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.