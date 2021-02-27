STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP offers ‘double engine’ model development as campaign ends

The AAP is putting its entire weight behind the by-election candidates and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had campaigned for them. 

Published: 27th February 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his rodshow in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday. (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his rodshow in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Promising “double engine” model of development for the national capital, the Aam Admi Party on Friday appealed to people to vote out the BJP in the Sunday’s civic body bypolls and send a clear message for the upcoming bigger municipal elections next year.

“The people of Delhi will eliminate the 15-year-long corruption cycle of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations by voting for each of the five candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party with an overwhelming majority,” said AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

The AAP is putting its entire weight behind the by-election candidates and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had campaigned for them.  The party had started its ground campaign late last year by attacking the BJP-led civic bodies over corruption and financial mismanagement. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during poll campaign at Trilokpuri on
Friday | Parveen Negi

After an impressive entry into the Surat municipal corporation recently, the ruling party of Delhi has heightened hopes of garnering more votes in the by-elections urban civic bodies. “Development in Delhi can happen with the speed of a double engine car should the MCDs too have an Arvind Kejriwal government.

The people of Delhi have a golden opportunity to bring about systemic change, and therefore, I request every voter to come in support of the honest governance,” added the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar.
The by-elections to five seats will be held to five seats on February 28.

While the BJP, during its door-to-door campaign in these five seats, was talking about the “deliberate attempt” by the AAP government to not release funds and blame the BJP for it, the AAP has been conducting ‘Mohalla Sabhas’, roadshows and ‘nukkad- nataks’ across the national capital to highlight the “misrule” of the BJP in the last few years, alleging that the MCDs plunged into a big financial mess due to the BJP’s rule. 

