Delhi Police ASI shoots himself dead inside PCR van

The ASI, Tej Pal (55), was attached with the Police Control Room (PCR) unit.

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in a PCR van while he was on duty at Zakhira flyover in west Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

The ASI, Tej Pal (55), was attached with the Police Control Room (PCR) unit.

He was residing in Rajnagar in Ghaziabad, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 7 am, they said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The ASI allegedly shot himself in the chest, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to ABG hospital by the PCR van driver where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The PCR van was examined by the crime team, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

TAGS
Delhi Police suicide
