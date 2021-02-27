STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal on stabbing incident, minor girl's murder

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia assured the deceased girl's family the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that best lawyers would be engaged to ensure death penalty to the guilty.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's law and order situation is in "serious turmoil" citing the recent murder of an eight-year-old girl and stabbing of a teenaged boy, and requested the Union home minister under whom the city police function for appropriate action.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of the deceased girl in Khichripur.

He assured the family the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that best lawyers would be engaged to ensure death penalty to the guilty.

"Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt.Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The minor girl was abducted from Khichripur and a complaint was lodged by her parents at Kalyanpuri police station.

The body of the girl was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The four accused who kidnapped the girl for ransom and killed her were arrested, they said.

"Hurt by murder of the girl from Delhi's Khichripur. Met the family and assured trial of the case in a fast track court. The best lawyers will be engaged to attempt for death penalty to the murderers," Sisodia tweeted.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi met the family members of the boy who she said was stable and recovering.

"Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering," she tweeted.

The MLA also spoke to the deputy commissioner of police of southeast Delhi and sought swift arrest of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Police
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp