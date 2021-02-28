Civic bypolls: Delhi Election Commission notice to three officials over advert

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the by-elections in five municipal corporation wards, the Delhi Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar and two officers of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) seeking their reply on an advertisement on 20 per cent reduction in circle rates in the national capital.

In the notice issued to Khirwar, DIP secretary Padmini Singla and director Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the polls body said that prima facie, the advertisement violates the model code of conduct. Five municipal wards Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar will go to poll on Sunday.

On Saturday, an advertisement on the Delhi government’s recent decision on a 20 per cent reduction in circle rates appeared in several newspapers. “It has come to the notice of the Commission that an advertisement is published in various national newspapers just before the day of the polls at the cost of the public exchequer for publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power,” it said.

Police chief reviews security arrangements

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital and the security arrangements ahead of the by-elections in the five municipal wards. He reviewed security arrangement in the Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards. The meeting was also attended by senior police officers

5 seats Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar

7:30am to 5:30pm Voting time on Sun, Feb 28

March 3 Day of results