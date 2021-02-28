Delhi records over 200 fresh COVID cases for fourth successive day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 243 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with three more fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent, according to the data shared by the city health department. This is the fourth successive day when the count of daily cases have stood at 200-mark or beyond.

With these three new deaths registered in last 24 hours, Delhi has now witnessed 10,909 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total infection tally in the city has risen to 6,39,092. On Friday, 256 Covid-19 cases were registered, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while on Thursday and Wednesday the count stood at 220 and 200, respectively.

From February 1 to 23, the count of daily cases had been below 200. Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months. The 243 new cases came out of the 67,484 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 45,873 RT-PCR tests and 21,611 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases rose to 1,307 from 1,231 the previous day, it said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Saturday rose to 627 from 574 on Friday, it said, adding over 6.26 lakh people have recovered. On Thursday, no fatality was registered, the fourth time the single-day fatality count was nil this month. On February 9, 13 and 17 too, the death count was zero.Over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till Friday in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago.