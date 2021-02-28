STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New farm laws are 'death warrant' for farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP national convener alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheated the farmers after coming to power.

Published: 28th February 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Upping the ante against the BJP-led central government ahead of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, which his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting for the first time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the three new agriculture laws as “death warrant for farmers”.

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, the CM said it had been more than three months since farmers had been protesting on the Delhi borders without caring for their lives and health because the Centre wants to hand over their land to its “capitalist friends”.

“The farmers who own the land today will become labourers on their own lands after the implementation of these laws,” he claimed. More than 250 farmers have died but the Centre has done nothing, he added. Kejriwal also accused the Centre and the BJP of orchestrating the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. “These are the people who planned the whole violence at Red Fort.

They themselves let the farmers in Delhi, and those who raised the flags were their volunteers. Our farmers will give their life, but can never be antinational. The BJP government is filing sedition cases against our farmers, something that even the Britishers did not do. They call our farmers terrorists,” he said. “Our farmers have two sons: one who is fighting on India’s borders, and the other who is fighting on Delhi’s borders.

Imagine the pain that a soldier goes through when he sees his brother and father being called terrorists by the government,” he added. Kejriwal alleged that the Centre “adopted all tactics”, even threatened his government, to convert nine Delhi stadia into jails to lodge the protesting farmers, but the AAP and the Delhi government stood firmly with the protesters. Kejriwal alleged that UP’s sugarcane farmers had not been getting their dues for up to two years. “Yogi Adityanath, shame on your government if you are incapable of ensuring payments sugarcane farmers.”

Didn’t call for milk price hike: Kisan Morcha
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha clarified on Sunday that it did not put out any call for boycottof milk sales between March 1-5 by farmers or hiking of the price later on. The comments come a day after a ‘khap panchayat’ in Haryana’s Hisar urged dairy farmers to sell milk at Rs 100 per litre to government cooperative societies in protest against the farm laws. Farmers are requested to ignore any viral message in the name of Morch, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp