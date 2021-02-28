Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Sunday. The police have arrested two men in connection with the incident. The incident happened a day after a teenager was stabbed for allegedly opposing three youths who were stalking his sister and passing “indecent remarks” in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

Paramjit Singh, husband of the

murdered woman, being

consoled by relatives | EXPRESS

According to police officials, the woman, Simran Kaur, was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Saturday. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and a team of ten police personnel was constituted to identify and arrest the accused. The accused have been identified as Fardeen (19) and Aqibul (22), both residents of Jahangir Puri, they said, adding that Aqibul allegedly stabbed the woman during the snatching bid.

“Considering the gravity of the offence and sensitivity of this case, multiple teams of North-West district were pressed into action. The teams did painstaking efforts and through technical surveillance as well as local intelligence, succeeded to find clues regarding the personsinvolved in the incident,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West District.

“During investigation, it was revealed that victim alongwith her mother was returning to her home on foot from the weekly market. Two people came on a scooty and one of them followed her and attempted to snatch her chain. When she resisted and tried to nab him, he stabbed her and both fled away from the spot,” the senior police said.