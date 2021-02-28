STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

A senior police officer said that the woman was returning home from market when the incident happened around 9:30 am on Saturday.

Published: 28th February 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Sunday. The police have arrested two men in connection with the incident. The incident happened a day after a teenager was stabbed for allegedly opposing three youths who were stalking his sister and passing “indecent remarks” in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

Paramjit Singh, husband of the
murdered woman, being
consoled by relatives | EXPRESS

According to police officials, the woman, Simran Kaur, was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Saturday. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and a team of ten police personnel was constituted to identify and arrest the accused. The accused have been identified as Fardeen (19) and Aqibul (22), both residents of Jahangir Puri, they said, adding that Aqibul allegedly stabbed the woman during the snatching bid.

“Considering the gravity of the offence and sensitivity of this case, multiple teams of North-West district were pressed into action. The teams did painstaking efforts and through technical surveillance as well as local intelligence, succeeded to find clues regarding the personsinvolved in the incident,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West District.

“During investigation, it was revealed that victim alongwith her mother was returning to her home on foot from the weekly market. Two people came on a scooty and one of them followed her and attempted to snatch her chain. When she resisted and tried to nab him, he stabbed her and both fled away from the spot,” the senior police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp