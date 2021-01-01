Delhi HC stays Centre's notice asking Birju Maharaj to vacate government allotted house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has stayed an eviction notice served to Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj issued by the Centre asking him to vacate the government accommodation allotted to him in the national capital. The renowned Kathak artist has challenged the government's decision of cancelling allotment of his accommodation and asking him to vacate by December 31.

A vacation bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice and sought response of the Centre on Birju Maharaj’s plea. "In view of the above, the impugned notice dated October 9, 2020 is stayed till the next date of hearing," the high court said in its order passed on Wednesday and made available on Thursday.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 22 before the roster bench concerned along with another similar petition by Padma Shri awardee Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji, who was also served with an eviction notice.

The court, in its order, noted that Maharaj is a renowned Kathak artist and was allotted an accommodation on account of his accomplishments. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Birju Maharaj, submitted that similar notices were issued to other prominent personalities who were allotted government accommodations and are subject matter of petitions filed before this court.

He also referred to a December 23 order passed by the high court in Bharati Shivaji's case in which a similar eviction notice has been stayed. In October this year, 27 eminent personalities, including artists, dancers and musicians were sent notices to vacate their government allotted accommodations across Delhi by December 31, "failing which eviction proceeding will be initiated as per Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act".

Other prominent personalities who have been sent these notices are artist Jatin Das, Pt Bhajan Sopori, Rita Ganguly, Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal and Kuchipudi dancer Guru Jayarama Rao.