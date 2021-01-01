Delhi MLA Atishi alleges BJP 'goons' targeting family, AAP seeks police intervention

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)has alleged that the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now targeting its MLAs and workers individually and trying to attack their families. AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi have complained to the Delhi Police seeking the intervention of the police commissioner in the matter.

The party said that BJP is trying to stifle its voice because AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is supporting farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws rolled out recently. Kejriwal has put his weight behind the agitation and demanded that the central government takes the new laws back.

"Delhi has never had such a culture. Repeated physical attacks have not taken place on elected representatives. Leaders and members of all political parties reside in Delhi. Despite our ideological differences, we meet with each other. We're cordial. In fact, BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee too always advocated such etiquette," said Chadha.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi shared her ordeal on social media platform Twitter saying she and family were allegedly intimidated by associates of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. "After I have taken up the issue of 'goondaism' by Ramesh Bidhuri, his aides are now trying to intimidate my family and me. Had sought time with Delhi Police Commissioner yesterday to discuss this goondaism, but he did not meet me. I hope he will act soon on this intimidation of me and my family," she tweeted.

A day earlier, she had submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, alleging inaction of the Delhi Police over the "systemic violence being perpetrated by the associates of MP Ramesh Bidhuri".

Chadha also sought a meeting with Srivastava on Thursday. However, he later alleged the police chief did not give him time also. "Delhi Police Commissioner is responsible for looking after the law and order situation in this city. He is responsible for the safety and security of each resident of the city, and yet, when we requested some time to meet with him, he has not given us any time to meet," the AAP national spokesperson said.