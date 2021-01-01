STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi MLA Atishi alleges BJP 'goons' targeting family, AAP seeks police intervention

The Kalkaji MLA shared her ordeal on social media platform Twitter saying she and family were allegedly intimidated by associates of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)has alleged that the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now targeting its MLAs and workers individually and trying to attack their families. AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi have complained to the Delhi Police seeking the intervention of the police commissioner in the matter.

The party said that BJP is trying to stifle its voice because AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is supporting farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws rolled out recently. Kejriwal has put his weight behind the agitation and demanded that the central government takes the new laws back.

"Delhi has never had such a culture. Repeated physical attacks have not taken place on elected representatives. Leaders and members of all political parties reside in Delhi. Despite our ideological differences, we meet with each other. We're cordial. In fact, BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee too always advocated such etiquette," said Chadha.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi shared her ordeal on social media platform Twitter saying she and family were allegedly intimidated by associates of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. "After I have taken up the issue of 'goondaism' by Ramesh Bidhuri, his aides are now trying to intimidate my family and me. Had sought time with Delhi Police Commissioner yesterday to discuss this goondaism, but he did not meet me. I hope he will act soon on this intimidation of me and my family," she tweeted.

A day earlier, she had submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, alleging inaction of the Delhi Police over the "systemic violence being perpetrated by the associates of MP Ramesh Bidhuri".

Chadha also sought a meeting with Srivastava on Thursday. However, he later alleged the police chief did not give him time also. "Delhi Police Commissioner is responsible for looking after the law and order situation in this city. He is responsible for the safety and security of each resident of the city, and yet, when we requested some time to meet with him, he has not given us any time to meet," the AAP national spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi AAP BJP Delhi Police Raghav Chadha AAP MLA threatened Ramesh Bidhuri
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp