STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 5000 MW mark, highest this season

The peak winter power demand in BSES discoms- BRPL and BYPL - had reached 2020 MW and 1165 MW respectively ast winter.

Published: 01st January 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go upto 5480 MW, surpassing last year's winter demand.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pushed by the plummeting temperatures, Delhi's peak power demand soared to the highest this winter at 5021 MW on Friday, discom officials said.

This is the first time this winter that Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 5000 MW mark.

Delhi's peak demand at 5021 MW on January 1 is the highest this winter, said a BSES spokesperson.

"Delhi's peak power demand has increased by 7 percent in 2-days since December 30. It has increased by 43 percent since December 1 and by 60 percent since November 1," he said.

​ALSO READ | Protesting farmers stay put in severe Delhi cold as talks with govt remain deadlocked

Last year, the peak power demand on January 1, 2020 was 5226 MW.

The highest peak power demand in December 2020 was 4671 MW on December 30, 2020.

In just two days, it increased by over 7 percenr to 5021 MW, he said.

On December 16, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 4000 MW for the first time this winter.

Delhi's peak power demand in December 2020 had surpassed the peak power demand of December 2019 on 10 corresponding days.

"It is expected to increase further in the coming days if the winter chill continues," he said.

​ALSO READ | Severe cold wave in Delhi on New Year's Day, records lowest temperature in 15 years

Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go upto 5480 MW, surpassing last year's winter demand.

Last year, it had peaked at 5343 MW.

The peak winter power demand in BSES discoms- BRPL and BYPL - had reached 2020 MW and 1165 MW respectively ast winter.

This year, it is expected to reach 2200 MW and 1270 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively, he added.

Tata Power-DDL has recorded this season's highest peak demand of 1568 MW on Friday, said a spokesperson.

The company expects that the peak demand may touch 1,700 MW this winter season, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Winter Delhi Power Demand BSES
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp