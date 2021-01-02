Covid vaccine dry run to be conducted at three spots in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The dry run for vaccination is all scheduled to begin in the national capital on January 2 and for this three sites in Delhi have been identified. In a meeting chaired by Harsh Vardhan, Union Health and Welfare Minister and attended by Delhi health secretary Udit Prakash, district magistrates and district immunization officers of Shahdara, Central and South-West districts the finalised sites are the GTB Hospital in Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital, in Dwarka.

A two-day trial run was earlier conducted on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. In the meeting, the officers said that the designated team has been adequately trained and that they will be personally monitoring each and every aspect of the process to identify gaps and report them back.

They also apprised the minister of the preparations done for the dry run including setting up of session site, process of updation and collation of data, uploading it on CoWIN, training of the vaccinators, preparedness for any Adverse event following immunization (AEFI), cold chain management, security of session sites and vaccine storage sites, etc.

Vardhan also interacted with the DMs of the central, eastern and south-west districts and the Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara.“They expressed confidence in their preparedness for the mock drill and assured that they are in all preparedness for the actual exercise of vaccination of the identified beneficiaries,” the ministry said.