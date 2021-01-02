STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven, including jail inmate, held for burglary in Chandni Chowk

Mobin, who masterminded the burglary, was lodged in Dasna Jail and was formally arrested on Wednesday.

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven people, including an inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison, were arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, police said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Mobin (35), the mastermind who is currently lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in another burglary case, Jeeshan Ali (32), Ikram (48), Azad Ali (34), Irfan (35), Mohammad Akram (48) Riyajul Hassan (32) and Mobin (35), they said.

On November 22, one Ankit Gupta lodged a complaint that he had gone out and his neighbours informed him that the gate of his house in Chandni Chowk’s Kinari Bazaar was open, a senior police officer said. The complainant rushed home and found that the lock of the main gate, as well as the other doors, had been broken, and gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 5 lakh cash stolen. 

“During the investigation, it was revealed that five people were involved in the burglary. On December 26, police arrested Jeeshan, Ikram and Azad near Kamla Nehru Ridge while they were going to dispose of the stolen jewellery in Karol Bagh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. Hasan was arrested from his house and Irfan from his shop on Monday on Jeeshan’s instance, he said.

Mobin, who masterminded the burglary, was lodged in Dasna Jail and was formally arrested on Wednesday. Akram was also arrested on Wednesday from his house on Irfan’s instance, he added.During interrogation, Ikram told the police that he and Azad used to carry out recce of locked shops and houses in crowded markets and had told Mobin about the Kinari Bazaar house a month ago. 

With PTI inputs

Comments

