Delhi records 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months 

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday, saying the positivity rate was below one per cent for the last 11 days and the number of fresh cases was the lowest since May 17.

Published: 03rd January 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 14 more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.62 per cent, authorities said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the city stands at over 6.26 lakh and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 10,585, they said.

Delhi recorded 494 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate was 0.73 per cent.

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday, saying the positivity rate was below one per cent for the last 11 days and the number of fresh cases was the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count was below the 1,000-mark.

A total of 803 cases were reported on December 21, 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, before the figure dropped to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26.

On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded and 585 were reported on January 1.

The 424 fresh COVID-19 cases came out of the 68,759 tests conducted on Saturday, including 39,217 RT-PCR tests and 29,542 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases dropped to 5,044 on Sunday from 5,342 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases in the city has climbed to 6,26,872.

