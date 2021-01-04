STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP, BJP blame each other for demolition of 100-year-old Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, condemning the demolition of the temple and demanded that it be reconstructed.

Published: 04th January 2021 03:04 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday traded blame over the demolition of a temple in Chandni Chowk area. 

While the BJP blamed the Public Works Department under the AAP government which is working on the redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk, the AAP said the property was under the jurisdiction of BJP-ruled North MCD where the demolition took place and hence are solely responsible for hurting sentiments of Hindus by this act.

“The real face of the BJP, which calls itself a pro-Hindu party has been exposed in front of the entire country today. The BJP has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus in this country today by demolishing a 100-year old Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge of the MCD elections. 

AAP MLA from the constituency, Parlad Singh Sawhney along with party councilor from North MCD with workers reached the spot and protested against the BJP for demolition of the religious structure.
“This matter has been under the lens of Delhi High Court for some time.

Earlier, the Religious Committee of the Kejriwal government prohibited the demolition of Shishganj Sahib Gurdwara and Bhai Mati Das Chowk, which are religious structures associated with Sikhs…this was done keeping in mind the political gains in Punjab. But in this case of the temple of Hanuman, the government did not listen to locals.

This is an example of the political duplicity of the Kejriwal government” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson, Delhi BJP. “The BJP will have to understand that Hanumanji was Lord Ram’s beloved, on whose name BJP plays its politics...It is a matter of great regret that the MCD has demolished the Hanuman Temple,”said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

